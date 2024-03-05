Eagles’ Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Jason Kelce tried to keep it together, but as soon as he stepped to the table and sat down to announce he was going to retire from the NFL after 13 seasons, he began to sob.

The Philadelphia Eagles mainstay announced his retirement in front of his brother, Travis, his mother, Donna, father, Ed, his wife, Kylie and head coach Nick Sirianni and a handful of others on Monday. The center officially ended speculation over whether he would give it a go for at least one more season.

Kelce was a crucial part of the Eagles getting over the hump and winning a Super Bowl during the 2017 season. He became a Philadelphia hero when he dressed up as a Mummer during the championship parade in the city and gave an epic speech that fans would never forget.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection recalled several moments from his time at Cincinnati to getting drafted to watching his brother go to the NFL. He recalled unforgettable moments with Sirianni Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson’s tenures as he spent time with each of them during his career.

Initial rumors of his retirement came after the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round. He was visibly emotional after the game.

“Although last season truly sucked, I wouldn’t trade my team with you or those teams for the world,” Kelce said. “Everything happens for a reason. And I truly enjoyed my time with you coach. Sometimes, the flowers get knocked back a bit but the roots remain. And I can’t wait to watch as it re-blossoms next season.”

He played in 193 games in his NFL career, the second most in team history. He made 156 consecutive starts – a franchise record.

“It is difficult to put into words how much Jason Kelce has meant to everyone in this organization, to the City of Philadelphia, and to our fans,” Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “He gave everything he had to all of us for 13 years, and he did it in a way that was truly authentic. Jason was an incredible football player; a future Hall of Famer who would have been successful anywhere. But has there ever been a more perfect marriage between a player, a city, and a team?

“His grit and determination, from being a walk-on linebacker at Cincinnati to an undersized sixth-round pick in 2011, are unparalleled. His intelligence and versatility, from starting as a rookie center in a lockout season to thriving under multiple coaches and offensive schemes, set him apart from others at his position. The genuine love and care he showed his coaches, teammates, and staff endeared him to all he worked alongside. The passion and intensity that he poured into everything he did, both on and off the field, made a city fall in love.

“Jason gave of himself for others, played through injuries, and never wavered through all the ups and downs of our seasons and his own personal career. He is a man of many talents – he could chug beers with fans at a tailgate, he could sing in a Christmas album and raise millions for charity, or he could talk X’s and O’s all day with coaches and teammates. Then after all of that, he could do things out on the football field that no other offensive linemen are capable of doing. If you talk to anyone in the organization about what Jason has meant to them, they would all come up with something different. That is a testament to who he is as a person and how much he cares about connecting with others.

“But even for the millions of fans who never had the privilege of meeting Jason, he had such a deep understanding and genuine appreciation for what was important to them. Nothing exemplified that better than his Super Bowl Parade speech that brought to the surface the emotions that so many of us had been holding inside for years. Today is a bittersweet day, because while it is hard to imagine the Eagles taking the field without Jason Kelce in uniform, we are also excited to celebrate his career and support him as his journey continues. Although Jason is retiring from the NFL, I have no doubt that he will continue to be successful in everything he does, and his impact on our organization and this city will reverberate for many years to come.

“On a personal level, it has been a pleasure watching Jason’s career and getting to know him and his family. He and Kylie have devoted themselves to so many great causes, and I am especially grateful for the work they have done and continue to do with the Eagles Autism Foundation. We wish all the best for Jason, Kylie, and their three wonderful daughters as they begin the next chapter together.

Kelce hosts the “New Heights” podcast with his brother. He has three children with his wife, Kylie.

