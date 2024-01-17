Eagles’ Jason Kelce retiring after stellar NFL career: reports

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is reportedly calling it a career after 13 seasons with the team.

Kelce was emotional on the sidelines on Monday night as the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9, in their wild-card playoff matchup. He walked back to the locker room and embraced general manager Howie Roseman, potentially one final time with an Eagles uniform on.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 36-year-old center told teammates after the game he was going to retire, ESPN reported Tuesday. He declined to talk to reporters after the game.

“I love him,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “He’s special and I love him. He’s one of the most special guys I’ve been around. He’s always got a place here.”

FROM OUTKICK: A 5-YEAR DOLPHINS REBUILD THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO DELIVER CHAMPIONSHIPS HASN’T BROUGHT A PLAYOFF WIN

Should Monday be his final game in the NFL, Kelce will retire as a six-time First-Team All-Pro member and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He was on the 2017 Super Bowl team that saw the Eagles upset the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots for the franchise’s first championship.

Kelce’s status within the city was raised when he gave a speech dressed as a Mummer during the Super Bowl parade. He’s also developed a popular podcast with his brother, Travis.

The former Cincinnati standout is likely on his way to a Hall of Fame selection.

RONIKA STONE, GIRLFRIEND OF PACKERS’ JORDAN LOVE, CHIDES COWBOYS FANS AFTER GREEN BAY’S BIG WIN

“He’s a legend in the city – really in the league,” Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “I don’t want to do a disservice to him and the things he’s been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now didn’t come easy. It’s been a long, long time coming for him, and every year since I’ve been here it’s been, ‘Are you going to come back?’

“But he knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I’ve learned from him. He’ll forever have a special place in my heart.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles chose Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. He started his career when Andy Reid was the head coach, played through the Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson eras, and appears to be finishing under Sirianni.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.