Eagles’ Jason Kelce, wife Kylie dish on disastrous 1st date, how Pro Bowler popped the question

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been married since 2018 and have three kids together.

In a recent interview, the six-time Pro Bowler opened up about how they met and got engaged.

Kylie Kelce joined Jason and his brother Travis on his “New Heights” podcast as presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment on Wednesday. The two met on the Tinder dating app, and Kylie dished on what his profile was like at the time.

“His profile at the time was something along the lines of, ‘I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids,'” she said.

“Jokes on him, who got the last laugh.”

On their first date, Kylie said it was not great. She said Jason “fell asleep” at the table “because he was too drunk, and then Bo Allen accomplished the most accomplished physical feat of his life when he fireman carried back to his apartment.”

Jason confirmed the mishap.

“Definitely fell asleep,” Jason said. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight.

“… I didn’t until I met you and it was like fireworks exploded the moment she walked through the door. It was like Twilight when the vampires go into the sunlight. Second date went much better, I didn’t blackout or fall asleep.”

Further down the line, Jason was looking to propose and tried to do it as quietly as possible. He said he went into Kylie’s parents’ house to get ready to ask her the big question.

“I was trying to do this, because I wanted to get it done before training camp and be engaged. So there were some scheduling reasons,” Jason said. “I couldn’t figure out how to inconspicuously go into the house. … I said, ‘Ky, I’m sorry, I gotta go take a s— right now.'”

Kylie said she did not suspect anything and agreed that if Jason had to go to the bathroom that he should do it because “we’re not turning back around.” She added that she knew something was up when it only took him two minutes to go inside the house and return outside.

“He went inside, he was only in there for maybe two minutes, and I said, ‘Jason, go back in there, and go to the bathroom. I know you didn’t just go in there and take a s—,” she said. “It usually takes you 20 minutes, that was not long enough, and we are not turning around.”

Jason eventually popped the question.

“And then he said, ‘I know this isn’t the most romantic way to do this, but can you get out of the car?'”

The Kelce brothers are about to embark on another season in the NFL – Jason with the Eagles and Travis with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kylie will also join them in a new documentary about their families.

The trio announced the documentary, called “Kelce,” during the podcast episode.