Eagles’ Josh Sills set for court days after Super Bowl LVII as he faces felony rape, kidnapping charges

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII but the team was hit with a bit of shocking news right after the team won the NFC Championship over the San Francisco 49ers.

Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted in Ohio on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping – both first-degree felonies, officials said earlier this month. As his team might be celebrating winning the game, Sills will be preparing for a court appearance just days after.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Sills’ case in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. The offensive lineman was reportedly placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List and wasn’t with the team in Arizona.

“I’m not going to get into any legal matters or talk about anything that’s going on off the field right now,” Roseman said Monday, via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The allegations against Sills stem from an alleged incident on Dec. 5, 2019. According to the police report released, law enforcement was called to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center Emergency Room to investigate a report of sexual assault.

EAGLES’ JOSH SILLS INDICTED ON RAPE, KIDNAPPING CHARGES IN OHIO

The victim, identified at the time as a 21-year-old female, told the deputy that Sills had dropped her and her cousin off at the relative’s home at around 2 a.m., but when she attempted to exit his vehicle, he allegedly “grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the truck.”

According to the report, the victim said Sills then “grabbed her by her ponytail and tried to kiss her,” and when another friend in a separate vehicle drove up behind his, he allegedly “grabbed her by the neck and threw her down on the seat and got on top of her so no one could see them inside the truck.”

The report went on to say that Sills allegedly forced the victim to perform a sex act for “approximately 20 minutes.” The victim said she made repeated attempts to stop Sills throughout the duration of the incident.

Sills then only agreed to release the victim after he repeatedly asked “if she would talk to him again.”

The police report stated that the victim went to high school with Sills and had known him for seven or eight years at the time.

Sills was a rookie during the 2022 season and appeared in one game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.