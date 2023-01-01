Eagles’ Josh Sweat put on stretcher, carted off field after tackle attempt vs Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles were already dealing with the injury bug coming into their Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints and appeared to take another huge blow.

Josh Sweat, an emerging pass rusher who racked up 11 sacks so far this season, was carried off the field against the Saints on Sunday after he hit his head while trying to wrap up running back Adam Prentice on a tackle in the first quarter of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fifth-year defensive end leaned headfirst into Prentice’s 6-foot, 245-pound frame and went down. The cart came out for Sweat and he was put on a stretcher and placed onto the back of the vehicle. His Eagles teammates came out onto the field, showing their concern for the defender.

The Eagles said Sweat was transported to the hospital with a neck injury for precautionary measures. The team said he had “movement in all extremities.”

PLAYOFF-BOUND CHARGERS SET FOR HUGE DEFENSIVE BOOST WITH RETURN OF FOUR-TIME PRO BOWLER

Sweat, 25, has been a big reason why Philadelphia was 13-2 on the year and ranked No. 2 in yards allowed and No. 10 in points allowed on the 2022 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sweat’s 11 sacks were a career high. He also put up career-high numbers in tackles (47), tackles for a loss (15) and QB hits (15). He didn’t earn a trip to the Pro Bowl, though.