Eagles’ Nick Siranni gives one-word answer to reporter’s obvious question during Super Bowl Media Day

Super Bowl LVII festivities officially kicked off Monday night in Arizona as media were allowed access to players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the big game on Sunday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was among those who got a podium, and as you’d expect, a large contingent was ready to hear how he is preparing for his first shot at a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

However, one question in particular surprised Sirianni, and not because it was complex or out of the ordinary.

It was as obvious as can be.

“Is this a must-win game?” Sirianni was asked by a reporter.

With a deadpan stare, Sirianni needed just one word to answer and move on.

“Yeah,” he said.

Given this is the Super Bowl, the last and most important game of the NFL season, it’s obviously a must-win game. There are no second chances. There isn’t another week to get that winning feeling back.

It’s either win and go down in history or nothing.

For the Eagles, they’ve long been the powerhouse in the NFC this season, and their blowouts of the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers to get to this point of the year prove they are a juggernaut that’s one win away from capping off an incredible season.

But Sirianni and the Eagles are also not naive enough to underestimate Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, who have already been here and won a Super Bowl.

Sirianni will certainly be fielding questions about how he plans on stopping that highly potent Chiefs’ offense, but he will also hope he won’t have to answer the obvious in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.