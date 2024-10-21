Eagles’ Saquon Barkley shares thoughts on Giants fans booing him in return: ‘Stuff you live for’

Saquon Barkley didn’t think boos would rain down from the MetLife Stadium seats filled with New York Giants fans as he returned to the field he used to call home as a Philadelphia Eagle for the first time.

But when he touched the ball, that’s all he heard on Sunday, though they got more silent as he carved up the Giants’ defense for 176 yards rushing – the most of his Eagles career thus far – with a touchdown in the 28-3 blowout win for Philadelphia.

Barkley said he wasn’t considering this a revenge game as he went against the team with which he spent his first six seasons in the NFL before signing with what used to be his NFC East rival.

However, with massive success in his first meeting against the Giants, Fox Sports’ Kristina Pink asked Barkley what it felt like running all over New York on Sunday. Barkley took the high road.

“At the end of the day, we won,” he replied. “That’s the most important thing. Shout-out to the big boys up front and tight ends. They did a thing for me leading the way.

“It feels good to go out here for a win in the division. It’s always important. Now, we go to the next one.”

The atmosphere, though, was something that Barkley said he thrived on.

“I know I was getting booed. But as a competitor, that’s the stuff you live for,” he said, “moments you dream about, and at the end of the day, we got the dub. I was able to see my [old] teammates and peers over there, so it was all love at the end.”

After the game, Barkley took an extra while to get to his postgame interview as he hugged and spoke with his old teammates, with whom he remains in contact despite being rivals now.

Despite the crowd’s reaction to his return to North Jersey, Barkley noted how his old teammates view the situation of him leaving the Giants for the Eagles.

“Happy to see those guys out there,” he said. “You know, the media makes it more than what it is. I got no hate in my heart. Over there, they got no hate for me. It’s all love, it’s a business. Understand, they told me to go somewhere else and find somewhere else.

“I found a new home, I’m happy, and at the end of the day, we got the win.”

