Eagles’ Saquon Barkley shouts out Malik Nabers to the ire of Giants fans: ‘Stay on your side’

Saquon Barkley is going to give credit where credit is due, even if it is his now-NFC East rival New York Giants.

Barkley, who has thrived with the Philadelphia Eagles after scoring five touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season, was spotted shouting out Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who had two touchdowns himself in the win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Nabers, the Giants’ No. 6 overall pick, caught the attention of everyone around the league with his acrobatic touchdown grab on the road and overall production over three weeks as well.

Barkley knows what this rivalry is like, but he knew what consequences were going to come when he decided to repost Nabers’ message to Giants fans after beating the Browns.

“Ya gonna hate on it… but idc!!! He’s LIKE THAT!!” Barkley wrote on X.

Nabers, who also goes by “Leek,” was hyped after feeling victory for the first time in the NFL.

“Giants fans, it’s Leek over here. Got the dub. Let’s keep it working, let’s keep on moving,” he said in the video.

However, while Barkley was simply showing love and respect to a player who appears to be a star for his former team, his ex-fan base did not care for the sentiment as they flooded his comments.

“Barkley don’t worry bout us giants,” one X user wrote. ‘Worry about the eagles u ain’t over here any more.”

Another X user added, “Don’t be reposting my team’s account.

“Weird. Take a hike,” another commented.

Not everyone in the comments was hating on Barkley’s post, including Eagles fans.

“I’m cool with this,” one Philly fan said. “[Nabers is] making a bad qb look pedestrian.”

“The way Giants fans are acting on this post of a player giving credit to another player is pure comedy,” another added. “I’ll continue saying this, this is a business FIRST, players have friends on ‘rival’ teams. They do not care about the ‘fandom’ talk, that’s a fan thing, not a player thing.”

It has been three weeks into the regular season, and Barkley has already been blunt that he still talks with his friends from the Giants, including quarterback Daniel Jones, who he said he encouraged after a disastrous Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, Barkley is certainly focused on the Eagles now, especially after a hard-fought win over the New Orleans Saints on the road, where he scored twice in the second half to lead the team to victory.

Meanwhile, the Giants are hoping Jones can continue to feed Nabers, as he looks to be the number one receiver they hoped he would be back in April when they took him out of LSU.

