Eagles star AJ Brown says car was stolen but recovered: ‘Now you got to deal with the consequences’

A.J. Brown said on social media that his car was recovered shortly after it was stolen in the middle of the night on Monday.

The Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver said his car was stolen before 4 a.m., and he made a plea with the culprit online to “just bring the whip back.”

“You stole my whip last night? I’ll make a deal with you, bro, to whoever you are, which I’ma find out soon, I’ll make a deal with you bro – just bring the whip back, bro, I won’t press charges, just bring the whip back, and you can go on about your day. But if I find you, it’s gonna be what it’s gonna be…” he said.

“You were smooth with it though. Pulled up at 3:42, you got up out of there at 3:45, you’re fast on your feet,” Brown added. “I’m going to show you how fast I am on my feet. Real talk. This is about to get done today.”

Well, that’s exactly what happened as the vehicle was recovered in nearby Camden, N.J.

Brown then left a parting message.

“I’m out here grinding for the Philadelphia Eagles, and I’ve got to look for my car. But see, we’ve already got the whip. I told you to just turn the car back in, and now you’ve got to deal with the consequences, man,” Brown said in another video posted to social media.

“I’ll tell you all a funny joke. This morning, when I was talking to the police, my little son comes up and goes ‘Dada, Paw Patrol!’ I said, ‘Everybody’s got jokes this morning.’ Now the joke’s on you,” he added.

Fittingly, he changed his Instagram profile picture to a character from “Paw Patrol.”

Brown recently won the Super Bowl with the Birds, catching three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles halted the Kansas City Chiefs from becoming the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl.

