Eagles strike first after DeVonta Smith’s incredible ‘catch,’ but replay disputes the grab

The Philadelphia Eagles struck first in the NFC Championship on Sunday with a Miles Sanders touchdown run, and it appeared to come at the expense of a missed call from the NFL officiating crew.

On 4th-and-3, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a ball that was going to sail over the head of wide receiver DeVonta Smith. However, the second-year wide receiver leaped and made an incredible one-handed catch. At least that’s what the call was on the field.

Smith got up and rallied the rest of his teammates to the line of scrimmage to get the next play off. Hurts threw the ball incomplete. On the next play, he handed the ball off to Sanders, who scampered in for a touchdown.

FOX broadcaster Greg Olsen showed the replay of the Smith catch when the game returned from a commercial break. It appeared Smith had lost control of the ball as he hit the ground.

NFL watchers on social media went from jubilation to shock over the play.

On the 49ers’ first drive, Haason Reddick forced Brock Purdy to fumble, and the Eagles would recover.

Philadelphia was looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season. Philadelphia finished with a 14-3 record this season. It was the first time they finished with 14 wins in a regular season and the third time they’ve had 13 or more wins.