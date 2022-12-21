Eagles thank Jaguars for beating Cowboys with cheesesteaks for lunch

The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t have been happier with the result of the Jacksonville Jaguars-Dallas Cowboys contest Sunday. They loved it so much, they decided to buy their former head coach and his team some lunch.

Philly style.

Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, has been doing well with his Jags, who are 6-8 after winning two straight games and are just one game behind the Titans for the AFC South lead.

And they won a second consecutive game Sunday against a Cowboys team that’s already clinched a playoff spot thanks to a pick-six in overtime.

When the 13-1 Eagles saw their NFC East rival fall to 10-4, they had to thank the Jaguars somehow.

They did so in the form of cheesesteaks, 35 of them to be exact, from Philly’s Finest, a Philadelphia-themed restaurant in Jacksonville, according to Sports Illustrated. Those sandwiches were accompanied by 25 large orders of fries.

“So on Tuesday, we answer the phone by somebody saying they were from the organization and want to send, want to buy Doug Pederson lunch to celebrate beating the Cowboys,” Philly’s Finest owner Jeff Harris said.

“We made them a variety of cheesesteaks with Whiz, with American cheese and with onions. And some of our specialty Old Bay fries.”

With three games left in the season, the Eagles can clinch the division title with a win over the Cowboys Saturday at 4:25 p.m. ET in Dallas.

The Eagles may be without Jalen Hurts under center after he sprained a shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears on the road.

Head coach Nick Sirianni refuses to rule Hurts out of the game because “he’s a freak,” but Gardner Minshew, a former Jaguar, would get the start if Hurts can’t suit up.

Despite only losing one game this season, the Eagles were being chased by the Cowboys, who were keeping pace to give themselves a chance at the division title. But the upset loss by the Jaguars leaves Dallas needing to win this game if they want any chance at the division and a higher seed in the NFC playoff race.

The Cowboys have already clinched a playoff spot. So have the Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.