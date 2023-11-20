Eagles troll Travis Kelce ahead of major Monday night matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII and a potential preview of Super Bowl LVIII.

However, because of Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce scoring a finalist spot for People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive this year, the off-field items are a major theme coming into the game – even more so than a meeting of two of the best teams in the NFL.

The Eagles trolled the Chiefs and Travis Kelce hours before kickoff. The team posted a meme of the Kelce brothers.

“One of these guys is a finalist for sexiest man alive and the other is dating an Eagles fan.”

The Eagles’ X account added: “Sorry we had to.”

Swift revealed her Eagles fandom earlier this year when her tour rolled through the Linc.

It is unlikely that Swift will be at Monday night’s game, but rumors have swirled over her parents meeting the Kelces for the first time. Swift has been at Arrowhead Stadium a few times to watch the star tight end play – even showing up at MetLife Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

Since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, both Kelce brothers and their mother, Donna, have been in the spotlight. Outside the Swift relationship, the Kelce brothers released a Christmas album, while Donna Kelce inked some endorsement deals of her own. Additionally, Jason Kelce has a documentary on Amazon.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Jason Kelce said before Monday’s matchup. “It kind of started last year with the podcast and everything, and I think it continued to grow more and more.”

The Chiefs and Eagles kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

