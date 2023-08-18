Eagles’ Tyrie Cleveland, Moro Ojomo carted off the field with neck injuries in preseason game

Thursday night’s preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns was marred by injuries that saw two Eagles players carted off the field with separate neck injuries.

Fourth-year wideout Tyrie Cleveland, who signed with the Eagles earlier this year after three seasons with the Denver Broncos, was injured in the third quarter while attempting to make a catch.

Cleveland nearly connected with quarterback Tanner McKee along the sideline, but as he came down, he landed awkwardly on his head.

Later in the fourth quarter, rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo was also carted off the field with a neck injury after he collided with a teammate while attempting to make a tackle.

“Your heart goes out to them first and foremost,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said of the injuries after the game.

“You just think about your teammate. We play a game, and it’s the best thing to play a game, but when these situations get like that it is scary. You just think about him and you pray for him, and you hope from a health standpoint that he’s okay.”

Both players were ruled out with neck injuries, but the team announced on social media that they had movement in all of their extremities.

The Eagles and Browns played to an 18-18 tie, but at a cost.

Rookie linebacker Nolan Smith sustained a shoulder injury, and cornerback Zech McPhearson suffered an ankle injury in the first half. Neither returned to the game. Josh Anderws also sustained an ankle injury.

For the Browns, cornerback Mike Ford Jr. suffered a shoulder injury, and safety Ronnie Hickman entered concussion protocol in the first half and did not return. Lorenzo Burns was also injured on a kickoff late in the first half.

