Education Department finds New York agencies ‘violated’ Civil Rights Act with ban on Native American mascots

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An investigation by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) into two New York state agencies has found that both violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act over a ban on Native American-inspired mascots and logos – an issue thrust into the national spotlight because of one Long Island school district.

The Department of Education released a press release of its findings on Friday, just a month after first launching the probe into the New York Department of Education and the New York State Board of Regents.

“The Trump Administration will not stand idly by as state leaders attempt to eliminate the history and culture of Native American tribes,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, who visited Massapequa High School on Friday, said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Rather than focus on learning outcomes, the New York Department of Education and Board of Regents has set its sights on erasing Massapequa’s history – while turning a blind eye to other districts’ mascots that are derived from or connected to other racial or ethnic groups. We will stand with the people of Massapequa until commonsense is restored and justice is served, and until New York comes into compliance with federal law.”

The investigation was brought about when the Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) filed a complaint in April after claiming that the state agencies forced Massapequa School District, home of the Chiefs, to retire its mascot.

“The Native American Guardians Association stands firm in asserting that the preservation of Native themes and imagery in New York public schools is not only a matter of cultural dignity but a fundamental civil right for all students. We call on federal and state leaders to help us defend these dwindling expressions or our presence and contributions,” Vice President of NAGA Frank Blackcloud said in a statement at the time.

TRUMP RIPS ‘RIDICULOUS’ CALLS FOR NEW YORK HIGH SCHOOL TO CHANGE NATIVE AMERICAN MASCOT

“Maintaining a respectable presence in NY State schools is vital to educational equity, historical truth, and the civil rights of all American Indians.”

The Department of Education also found that while Native American-inspired mascots, names and logos were not permitted under the policy, others that “appear to have been derived from other racial or ethnic groups” were, making the policy “discriminatory.”

The district sued the state in September, claiming its First Amendment rights were violated, but a federal judge ruled against it. Rebranding, including changing the name and logo, would cost roughly $1 million, district officials claimed.

President Donald Trump became aware of the issue last month and encouraged the Department of Education to look into the ban, which he called “an affront to our great Indian population.”

The 2022 mandate requires all public schools to retire Native American mascots and logos or risk the loss of federal funding. Four schools on Long Island have since filed lawsuits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Department of Education announced Friday as part of its investigation that proposed resolution to the violations includes rescinding the ban on “Indigenous names, mascots, and logos,” issuing a memorandum to public schools informing them of the changes, and issuing apology letters to Indigenous tribes acknowledging that the actions of the two agencies “silenced the voices of Native Americans and attempted to erase Native American history.”

The Department of Education said failure to comply with the resolution plan risks further action by the Department of Justice and the potential loss of federal funding.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.