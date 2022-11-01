Eli Manning, Brad Paisley chide Peyton Manning over his singing chops

Country music star Brad Paisley appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning’s “Monday Night Football” simulcast as the Cleveland Browns took on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Paisley famously stars in Nationwide commercials with Peyton Manning and the former New York Giants quarterback took the opportunity to open up the door for some trolling. Paisley took the bait and he and the younger Manning took some funny shots at the Hall of Fame quarterback.

“If there’s anyone else in the family that could sing, how are you Eli?” Paisley said almost immediately after joining the ESPN broadcast.

“I gotta be better than Peyton, I know that,” the ex-Giants star said. “I heard him sing, growing up, in the shower way too much. He’s the only person that sounds bad in the shower singing. Usually, everybody sounds pretty good.”

Paisley added, “Thankfully, I never heard that.”

As the Browns began to put the game way, Eli Manning asked whether Paisley had worked on his voice over the years as the two have done the Nationwide commercials. Eli Manning noted his brother loves to get on stage with other country music acts “and sing all the time but he’s not getting any better.”

The roast of Peyton Manning continued onward as the broadcast played several instances of the former Indianapolis Colts star singing.

“None of us invited him to our shows,” Paisley joked. “Look at him, he’s up there with everybody. … It’s the equivalent of me walking out onto the field during the Broncos game and taking a snap.”

Peyton Manning is set to join another country music star on stage next month. He and Luke Bryan will host the CMA Awards on Nov. 9.

Bryan, a two-time CMA Award winner, hosted the show solo last year. In addition, he appears as a judge on “American Idol” alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Fox News’ Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.