Eli Manning has great reason for why he was absent from Tom Brady’s Netflix special

Eli Manning was absent from Netflix’s “Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” on Sunday night even as the New York Giants great was a thorn in the legend’s side during his career.

Brady included Manning and Giants fans at the end of his speech during the show. His message? “F— you.” Manning’s Giants topped the Patriots in Super Bowls twice and represent two of Brady’s losses in the big game.

Manning had a great response to why he wasn’t in Los Angeles for the event.

“I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!” he wrote on X.

Peyton Manning was at the roast and welcomed Brady to the stage before the seven-time Super Bowl winner took his chance at roasting everyone who attended.

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were among those in the audience for the event. It appeared to be the first time those two were with each other since the two sides mutually parted ways earlier in the offseason. The Patriots replaced Belichick with Jerod Mayo.

Comedian Kevin Hart got Belichick and Kraft to bury the hatchet for a few hours and got them to take a shot together.

Kraft also implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to give him his Super Bowl ring back.

