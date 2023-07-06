Elly De La Cruz gets last laugh after Nationals had his bat checked before monster home run

Elly De La Cruz had a message for the Washington Nationals dugout after his latest home run traveled 455 feet at Nationals Park on Wednesday night in the Cincinnati Reds‘ 9-2 win.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez had umpires check to see if De La Cruz’s bat was legal during his second-inning at-bat, as he believed a tracking device might have been in the knob.

De La Cruz’s knob had a tracking sensor cover on it, and Martinez felt that umpires needed to take a look. He was eventually told to take it off after a brief stoppage in play.

De La Cruz’s ended up striking out in that at-bat. However, he got his revenge in the fifth inning, his third at-bat after flying out previously, and he did not let it go to waste.

The emerging star waited on a curveball that sat right down the middle, and as Reds fans have loved since he was called up, he hammered it over the wall for his fourth home run of the season.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ BRINGS NEW LIFE TO REDS ORGANIZATION

However, De La Cruz did not just admire his big fly in the batter’s box. He turned to look at the Nationals dugout and pointed to the knob of his bat, which was allowed to have the tracking sensor put back on, telling them they can check it again before rounding the bases.

It was a stone-cold move by the rookie, but showed that perhaps De La Cruz was offended by Martinez’s act to have him checked out.

De La Cruz finished a whopping 3-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI from his homer to add to his impressive resume since he was called up by Cincinnati on June 6.

The 21-year-old phenom is hitting .318/.356/.536 with a .892 OPS, four homers, eight doubles, two triples and 14 RBI over 26 games.

It is not just Reds fans who have loved what the switch hitter has been able to do since the Reds gave him a shot in the bigs. De La Cruz’s knack for flare, hustle and all-around skill on the field has been a pleasure for all fans to watch.

He even has a cycle under his belt, notching a single, double, triple and home run against the Atlanta Braves on June 23. De La Cruz had four RBI in that game as well.

While De La Cruz seems to have a very bright future ahead, it appears he does not like to be thrown off at the plate.

He made the Nationals pay for that in another Cincy win on Wednesday night.