Elon Musk ‘deserves all the accolades that you can give him,’ NFL legend Brett Favre says

NFL legend Brett Favre expressed outward support for Elon Musk on Monday as the billionaire has taken the lead on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and there has been a rise in attacks at Tesla dealerships and owners.

The former Green Bay Packers star appeared on OutKick’s “The Ricky Cobb Show” and called the images of Teslas going up in flames and being vandalized “frightening.”

Favre contrasted how Musk was perceived when he was a Democrat versus now as he’s become a senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

“Elon Musk, several years ago was a Democrat,” Favre said. “They loved him. He was the most brilliant inventor, smartest guy ever, richest man in the world, he was on the pedestal. Now he’s working for free and trying to make this country better. Does he need it? Does he need to do that? If you want to fly off into the sunset, buy several islands and never be heard from again, he can do that. And the same can be said for Trump.

“And so, this guy’s doing it because he loves this country and people are hating him for that. I hate it for Elon but I know he’s going to be OK. He’s a lot smarter than all of us and he’s pretty resilient. Anyone who is willing to do what he is doing for this country, deserves all the accolades that you can give him, not the negative backlash.”

What began as protests against Musk and DOGE have escalated into violent incidents against the Trump ally’s company, including shots fired at a building, destroyed dealership windows and charging stations set on fire.

The rise in incidents has caused the FBI to launch a task force to crack down on Tesla crime, and the Justice Department to announce charges against arson suspects with Attorney General Pam Bondi labeling the attacks “domestic terrorism.”

“I just think that the left, in this case and in a lot of cases, is very evil. To even remotely attack this guy the way they have is absolutely crazy,” Favre added.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.