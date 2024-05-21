Embattled Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice participating in offseason program amid legal issues

Rashee Rice’s legal troubles did not stop him from participating in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason program.

According to ESPN, Rice was present for the Chiefs’ full-squad offseason practice as well in an earlier part of the program which included Zoom meetings.

Rice has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons following an impressive rookie season.

Rice surrendered himself to authorities on charges that included aggravated assault after he and another driver allegedly caused a large car crash on a Dallas highway in April. The 24-year-old was later released on bond.

Police said Rice was driving a Lamborghini when it reached a top speed of 119 mph as his former SMU teammate, Theodore Knox, was driving a Corvette on North Central Expressway in Dallas at similar high speeds on March 30. They ended up losing control of the vehicles and crashed into four other vehicles. It left four people with injuries.

Then, while dealing with that run-in with the law, Rice was suspected of assault in a downtown Dallas nightclub, per the Dallas Morning News. However, police did not name Rice as a suspect in its report of the incident, according to the Associated Press.

Because of these off-field issues, Rice is expected to face discipline from the NFL. He is subject to the league’s personal conduct policy, and he could be facing a possible suspension at the start of the season, though it’s unknown how many games it would be.

Rice emerged as Patrick Mahomes’ top wide receiver during his rookie campaign, which ended with another Super Bowl trophy for Kansas City. He finished the season with 938 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 catches.

With Rice solidifying himself as a top pass-catching option, the Chiefs were quick to bolster the surrounding group this offseason, especially after struggles from other players on the roster. Hollywood Brown was added via free agency, and the Chiefs spent their first-round pick on Texas speedster Xavier Worthy, who broke the NFL 40-yard dash record.

Rice’s role in the offense is one that head coach Andy Reid clearly liked last season, but it’s unknown how many games it will be available in 2024.

But in the meantime, Rice is working with his team to stay up to speed. The Chiefs are holding OTAs on May 20-22, May 28-30 and June 4-7. There is also mandatory minicamp on June 11-13.

