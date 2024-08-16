Embattled former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions lands high school football coaching job

Former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions remains at the center of an investigation into an off-campus scouting and sign-stealing operation.

He was suspended by the school in October and resigned from his position with the football program the following month.

But the former member of the Wolverines’ staff has found a new opportunity that will keep him in Michigan. Stalions has been named defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford High School, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Earlier this month, Michigan received a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations (NOA), which accused Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and several other members of last season’s national championship team of violating NCAA rules. The draft was obtained by ESPN.

JIM HARBAUGH WILL NOT BE MICHIGAN HONORARY CAPTAIN WEEK 1 AFTER ALL

Moore was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach after Jim Harbaugh bolted for the NFL. Moore handled the head coaching duties on an interim basis multiple times while Harbaugh served suspensions last season.

According to the NOA draft, Moore could be penalized with a suspension and show-cause penalty after he allegedly deleted a series of text messages between him and Stalions.

The messages are believed to have been exchanged the same day that news of the alleged sign-stealing scheme became public. The messages were eventually recovered via “device imaging,” according to the draft.

The notice from the NCAA also presented evidence that Stalions was wearing Central Michigan gear and obtained a sideline pass during a Chippewas football game in 2023 against Michigan State.

Stalions and Harbaugh both potentially face Level I violations.

In a separate case, the NCAA handed down a four-year show-cause order for Harbaugh after determining the former Michigan coach had impermissible contact with recruits and players during the COVID-19 restricted period.

The organization determined Harbaugh had “engaged in unethical conduct, failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and violated head coach responsibility obligations.” The governing body also ruled that Harbaugh had not been truthful with investigators about meeting with recruits during the moratorium.

Michigan had been previously placed on probation for three years and fined. The football program also faces recruiting limits, all of which were included in a negotiated resolution in the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stalions will break his silence Aug. 27 on Netflix when the documentary “Untold: Sign Stealer” makes its debut on the streaming service.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.