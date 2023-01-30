Empire State Building lights up green to support Eagles and creates firestorm: ‘You are dead to me’

The Empire State Building, in the heart of New York City, lit up green on Sunday night to show support for the Philadelphia Eagles after the team won the NFC Championship and clinched a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

The notion that one of the most iconic buildings in the world with the New York Giants and the New York Jets playing in their backyard would light up green to support a rival didn’t sit well with some football fans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The backlash immediately began on social media.

49ERS’ TRENT WILLIAMS EJECTED AFTER SLAMMING EAGLES PLAYER IN SCUFFLE, BENCHES CLEAR IN RESPONSE

The Eagles defeated the 49ers, 31-7, to get back to the Super Bowl, which will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and will be seen on FOX.

Philadelphia was propelled to victory behind touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. All three players scored rushing touchdowns and Sanders had two of those scores.

Hurts, an NFL MVP candidate, was 15 of 25 with 121 passing yards. He also had 39 yards on the ground on 11 carries with a touchdown. Kenneth Gainwell led the Eagles in rushing yards with 48. Sanders had 42 and Scott had 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeVonta Smith led the Eagles in receiving with two catches for 36 yards. A.J. Brown had four catches for 28 yards.