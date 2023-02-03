Empire State Building to light up Eagles’ green again if Philadelphia wins Super Bowl LVII: report

The Empire State Building is not yet done causing mayhem in the streets of New York.

After stirring up chaos on social media from New York Giants fans for lighting up green in support of the Philadelphia Eagles after their win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game last weekend, the iconic building is planning to do the same depending on the outcome of Super Bowl LVII.

Empire State Realty Trust told the New York Post on Thursday that the building will light up in the colors of the Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs following the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

“The Empire State Building will continue its annual practice of being a virtual scoreboard for the Super Bowl, and will then light for the winning team,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

The building’s Twitter account also tweeted out an image of the Empire State Building lit up in Chiefs’ colors after their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday night.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams admitted some fault after the uproar on social media, saying “that got away from us.”

“The way the Eagles game got away from us with the Giants, we should have lit up in real symbolism the colors of the giant. That blue should have been there,” Adams said during an appearance on CNN this week.

“Unfortunately, someone did not get the memo at the Empire State Building, but we want to see good sportsmanship. The Giants will be back next year and the Jets will be back. We’ll be excited when they rebuild their teams.”

The Empire State Building’s social account tweeted out a foreshadowing of what’s to come on Monday with a video calling out dozens of headlines and Twitter posts.

“We’ll see you at the Big Game.”