Enes Kanter Freedom dismisses LeBron James’ milestone: ‘Integrity > 40,000 points’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Enes Kanter Freedom chided LeBron James on Sunday after the Los Angeles Lakers star surpassed 40,000 career points against the Denver Nuggets over the weekend.

Freedom, who has been a critic of James for failing to call out China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims and his relationship with Nike, made a reference to the NBA star’s integrity.

“Integrity > 40,000 points,” Freedom wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He added, “A lot of child slave sweat shop supporters in these comments… but please, do talk about social justice at your convenience…”

Nike had long been accused of using sweatshops in Asia to produce the gear it sells across the globe. The company released a statement for fiscal year 2023 about forced labor, human trafficking and modern slavery.

“NIKE takes seriously and fully supports national and international efforts to end forced labor, human trafficking and modern slavery,” Nike’s statement read. “NIKE’s requirements for suppliers are contained in our Code of Conduct and Code Leadership Standards.

“The Code of Conduct lays out the required minimum standards we expect each supplier to meet in producing NIKE products and includes strict requirements around forced and child labor, excessive overtime, compensation, and freedom of association amongst other requirements.”

Nike also described its practices to address the risk in the recruitment of workers.

FORMER NBA STAR KEVIN GARNETT REFERENCES LEBRON JAMES IN UNFOUNDED PED CLAIM

Freedom was critical of James when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time points leader.

“38,388 Points. 0 Morals. 0 Values. 0 Principles. 0 Empathy. 1 Bow Down to #China. Congrats @KingJames,” he wrote at the time.

James hit the 40,000-point mark with a 35-point performance against the Nuggets, but Los Angeles fell to Denver 124-114.

“Being the first player to do something, it’s pretty cool in this league, just knowing the history, the greats that’s come through the league and then you see some of the greats on the floor tonight, it was great to compete,” James said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“But for me, the main thing, as always, is to win, and I hated that it had to happen in a defeat.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.