Enes Kanter Freedom rips LeBron James’ actions during national anthem: ‘No respect for the country’

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom took exception to how Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James walked through the Galen Center court during the national anthem prior to his son Bronny James’ game with USC.

James was seen on video walking to his courtside seats with his family, as the national anthem was playing before his son’s debut with the Trojans in a game against Long Beach State.

As the anthem continued to play, James took his seat while many throughout the arena were standing. James is seen standing up at the very end of the video before it cuts off.

Kanter Freedom saw the moment and ripped James on his X account.

“Lebron [sic] James stands for whoever gives him money! He would have stood with his hand on his heart if that was the Chinese National Anthem!” Freedom tweeted. He has no respect for the men and women who defend our country, so that he can live his life freely.

“Poor example of leadership and an embarrassment to the #NBA. He has no respect for the country that allowed him to become a billionaire, and a worldwide basketball star.”

This isn’t the first time Kanter Freedom has been vocal about his dislike of James.

When James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, Kanter Freedom decided to “honor” him with another tweet.

“38,388 Points. 0 Morals. 0 Values. 0 Principles. 0 Empathy. 1 Bow Down to #China. Congrats @KingJames,” Kanter Freedom tweeted.

Kanter Freedom, who legally changed his last name after becoming a U.S. citizen, has been displeased with the league’s relationship with China as well as James’ controversy that came from comments about the country.

“When the Muslims are being literally slaughtered in concentration camps in China, you [NBA commissioner Adam Silver] are silent, and not only are you silent, but you’re literally working with this genocidal regime. You’re literally working with the most brutal regime in the world hand-in-hand and trying to make money and business over there.

“Please look me in the eye and say you don’t know nothing about the 3 million people in concentration camps in China [who] are getting tortured and raped every day. Shame on you.”

Kanter Freedom was also judgmental of James when Brittney Griner’s release was arranged by the U.S. in a deal with Russia, saying on his HBO show “The Shop” that the WNBA star should reconsider coming back to the country after being in Russian detainment for so long.

“It just makes me really sad and breaks my heart when people take their freedom for granted. So that’s why I was like, I was very confused,” Kanter Freedom told “America’s Newsroom” host Bill Hemmer.

James later clarified that he wasn’t trying to knock “our beautiful country,” which Kanter didn’t buy.

“You call it a step back, we call this a walk back,” Kanter Freedom tweeted at the time.

“You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her.”

Kanter Freedom last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics. He spent time with the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers throughout his 11-year career as well.

Meanwhile, James is in his 20th year in the league, his sixth with the Lakers.