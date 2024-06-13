Eric Adams calls for Nathan’s to ‘squash this beef’ with Joey Chestnut: ‘Stop being such weenies!’

As it stands, this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will be without the man who has won it eight straight years: Joey Chestnut.

It all revolves around Chestnut endorsing a rival of Nathan’s, Impossible Foods, which launched a vegan wiener recently. Many have come to the defense of the competitive eating legend, with a rival even saying this year’s winner would be a “huge asterisk” without him at Coney Island on July 4.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is among those that wish to see Chestnut in his usual location on the Fourth of July, consuming hot dogs as he vies for a ninth straight victory.

Adams wants to do something about it.

“Stop being such weenies!” he posted on X, poking fun at the hot dog contest itself. “It would be ‘impossible’ to have this year’s Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest without Joey Chestnut.

“Let’s find a way to squash this beef and bring back the champ for another 4th of July at Coney Island!”

Adams played to the Impossible Foods deal, which was the reason behind Major League Eating (MLE) and Nathan’s barring Chestnut from this year’s competition.

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” the MLE said in a statement.

Impossible Foods countered with their own statement.

“We love Joey and support him in any contest he chooses,” the company said. “It’s OK to experiment with a new dog. Meat eaters shouldn’t have to be exclusive to just one wiener.”

Chestnut also made a statement, saying he was “gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im [sic] banned” from the competition.

“To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with. This is apparently the basis on which I’m being banned, and it doesn’t impact the July 4th event.

“Sadly, this is the decision Nathan’s and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY!”

MLE and Nathan’s can still rescind their decision on Chestnut, though he already has something set up for Labor Day later this year.

Netflix announced that Chestnut and fellow competitive eating legend Takeru Kobayashi will be going head-to-head in a live-streamed hot dog eating contest.

Competitive eating fans are hoping to see Chestnut at both of these hot dog eating events, and Adams is trying to use his New York City influence to make sure that happens.

