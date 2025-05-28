ESPN analyst apologizes for remarks on WNBA’s probe into alleged racist comments from fans

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike apologized for remarks she made at the start of the WNBA’s investigation into alleged hateful remarks toward Chicago Sky players during a game against the Indiana Fever.

Ogwumike said on “Get Up” two days after the alleged incident that “if you’re truly a basketball fan, you would understand and agree that we have no space for those types of comments.”

While The Associated Press reported that the WNBA was investigating alleged racial slurs toward Angel Reese, the league said Tuesday it was unable to substantiate those claims.

Ogwumike addressed her previous comments about the situation.

“I want to address this with the same energy I did the first time because if you really know me, I always try my absolute best to uplift the WNBA, to celebrate the amazing players, coaches and, of course, the fans,” she said. “That is something at the core of everything that I do. But if you know me, you know I’m not afraid to say I can do better.

“I’m sorry my message was in the heat of the moment because when I initially spoke on the topic, it really came from a place of care. It was based on firsthand conversations with people very close to the situation who raised real concerns and told me what they had experienced. I felt like it was important and was necessary to acknowledge those allegations and also voice those experiences.

“Now in the process, however, I totally recognize it may have impacted fans in a way that I did not intend. I’m sorry.”

Ogwumike added that she was happy the league took the investigation seriously. She said as the league continues to grow, she will “grow with it.”