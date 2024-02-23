ESPN analyst doubles down on Caitlin Clark hot take over championships

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former Duke men’s basketball star Jay Williams reiterated his hot take that Iowa Hawkeyes sharpshooter Caitlin Clark isn’t “great” just yet because she hasn’t won an NCAA championship.

Williams doubled down on Wednesday as he called the LSU-Kentucky game on ESPN. The college basketball analyst had a segment with LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese and was given a second chance to clarify what he said about Clark last week.

“We were talking about ‘greatest,’ and in my interview we talked about GOATs,” Williams said. “For me, I’m like, you wanna be a GOAT? Fine. There’s levels of greatness. You gotta win championships to be GOATs.

“So when people want to don her as the greatest of (all time), I’m like, ‘Let’s slow down.’ I’ve seen Diana Taurasi. I’ve seen Breanna Stewart. And you can sit there and tell me all day long, ‘Well, she’s played with other great players.’ OK, great. Championships — that’s how we measure greatness overall.”

Williams maintained that he still believes Clark is a “prolific” scorer and has some of the best range the game has seen.

Clark’s résumé speaks for itself — she was the AP Player of the Year last year, won the John Wooden Award, and is well on her way to becoming a three-time First-Team All-American.

Not only has Clark become the all-time leading scorer in Division 1 women’s basketball history, she could potentially pass LSU legend Pete Maravich as the all-time of Division 1 basketball.

Clark led Iowa to a national championship appearance only to fall to Reese’s Tigers. For what it’s worth, Kelsey Plum, Kelsey Mitchell and Jackie Stiles, who are Nos. 2-4 behind Clark, never won a title or made a national championship appearance.

Brittney Griner, who is fifth on the scoring list, won a national title with Baylor.

