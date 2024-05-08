ESPN cuts away from crucial closing seconds of Rangers-Hurricanes playoff game: ‘Absolutely terrible’

The New York Rangers were on the power play with less than a minute to go in a tied playoff game, then suddenly, ESPN went black.

After a brief pause, hockey was back on the television, but it was not the Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Instead, with the power play still ongoing, ESPN went to the Western Conference playoffs and showed warmups of the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Someone apparently realized the huge error, and the Rangers and Hurricanes were back on rather quickly.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

However, it was enough time for hockey fans to go into total panic mode.

Thankfully for all interested, they did not miss much, and the game went into overtime.

However, it was not the last time ESPN made a crucial mistake. In the first overtime period, ESPN showed graphics along the boards that the Hurricanes had scored a game-winning goal despite the shot being saved by Igor Shesterkin, but they were quickly taken off.

SHARKS GENERAL MANAGER DOESN’T SHY AWAY FROM WHO FIRST PICK WILL BE AFTER WINNING NHL DRAFT LOTTERY

It was the Blueshirts, though, who took a 2-0 series lead after Vincent Trocheck found the back of the net 7:24 into double overtime on the power play.

Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, Chris Kreider also had a power-play goal and Artemi Panarin added three assists for the Rangers, all while Shesterkin stood on his head and stopped a season-high 54 shots.

The Rangers won their sixth straight in the playoffs, and eighth straight dating to the regular season. New York got its first overtime playoff win since Game 7 of the first round in 2022 against Pittsburgh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series now moves to Carolina, where tickets were only limited for purchase for local residents. Game 3 is on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.