ESPN staple rips ‘toxic’ Nico Iamaleava, pleads with school to not take him

Nico Iamaleava is becoming somewhat of a martyr, but yet a primary example, in today’s NIL environment.

Iamaleava did not show up at Tennessee’s spring practice last Friday, reportedly due to NIL contract discussions.

Iamaleava, 20, is reportedly set to earn $2.4 million this season but wants to renegotiate his deal to $4 million per year. However, reports are circulating that schools are offering less than half of his original pay.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The quarterback’s essential holdout has brought upon much criticism, and an ESPN staple chimed in on Thursday, pleading with a school near his home to stay away.

“UCLA – don’t do it. Don’t take him. This kid is toxic,” Bill Plaschke, a writer for the Los Angeles Times who often appears on “Around the Horn,” said on Thursday’s show.

“At some point, we have to talk about these kids. He had a $2.4 million salary, he wants to nearly double his salary even though he hasn’t won a playoff game, and he walks out on the team on the first day of spring training. He’s all about the money, he’s not about the team. Two-and-a-half million dollars is not enough for him even though he’s an average quarterback.”

The 20-year-old was reportedly going to make $2.2 million with Tennessee for the 2025-26 season through the school’s NIL collective and Spyre Sports Group.

BILL BELICHICK NABS 4-STAR RECEIVER FOR UNC WHO WAS GOING TO PLAY FOR DEION SANDERS AT COLORADO

The deal, which he signed as a high school junior, reportedly had the potential to exceed $10 million with incentives that included championship and Heisman Trophy wins.

But that all changed when ESPN reported that Iamaleava was seeking a deal of around $4 million for this season, which other quarterbacks transferring this year are getting. One of them was Carson Beck, who left the Georgia Bulldogs to join the Miami Hurricanes .

Tennessee moved on from the quarterback amid the controversy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iamaleava reportedly entered the transfer portal Wednesday with a “do not contact” tag by his profile, which indicates he has some idea where he’ll be playing next. Oregon is a program that has been linked to Iamaleava since reports began to surface about his situation at Tennessee.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.