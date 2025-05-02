ESPN star takes aim at JJ Redick, claims first-year coach acted ‘childishly’ before Lakers’ NBA playoff exit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Lakers faced scrutiny last June when the franchise decided to hire an inexperienced JJ Redick as the franchise’s next head coach.

While Redick guided the Lakers to victory in a game against the Timberwolves in his coaching debut in October, Los Angeles came up short against Minnesota in the postseason.

The Timberwolves held on for a 103-96 victory in Game 5 to eliminate the Lakers from playoff contention.

Several critics have questioned Redick’s decision-making during the playoff series, especially his handling of the team’s rotation. But ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested the first-year Lakers head coach had issues regulating his emotions before Game 5 tipped off.

“Reggie Miller said on the broadcast last night he had to try to calm him down in the pregame meeting because JJ was acting, frankly, childishly,” Windhorst said Thursday during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

Redick walked out of a news conference ahead of Game 5 after a reporter questioned him about playing the Lakers’ starters for the entire second half of Game 4.

LEBRON JAMES FACES QUESTIONS ABOUT PLAYING CAREER AFTER PLAYOFF EXIT

“Are you saying that because I am inexperienced and that was an inexperienced decision that I made?” a visibly agitated Redick responded before storming out. “You think I don’t talk to my assistants about substitutions every single timeout? That’s a weird assumption.”

Windhorst added that his comments were not meant to be a personal criticism of Redick.

“I don’t mean this in a personal way. JJ Redick coached very immaturely in this series,” Windhorst added. “In retrospect, JJ will realize that he did not put the Lakers in the best position to win.”

The Lakers acquired superstar guard Luka Dončić in a blockbuster trade in February.

The five-time NBA All-Star led the Lakers with 28 points Wednesday but continued to be a defensive liability. The Lakers’ front office will face several tough decisions this offseason as the franchise looks to avoid first-round playoff elimination for a third consecutive season.

