ESPN stars Pat McAfee, Stephen A Smith involved in ‘explosive argument’: report

ESPN stars Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith reportedly had an “explosive argument” over creative differences involving the latter longtime pundit’s new project he’s set to air on the network.

McAfee and Smith were in the midst of a private conversation when the incident occurred, the New York Post reported. The alleged argument was so intense it led to Smith banning McAfee from making appearances on “First Take” during the football season, according to the report.

McAfee reportedly called Smith a “motherf—er” during the spat.

Cooler heads seemed to have prevailed. McAfee told the paper he was unaware of the ban and Smith disputed that a ban ever came down.

“I have nothing but love for Stephen A.,” he told the New York Post. “I think I’m still welcome on ‘First Take’? I was scheduled through football season to join on Tuesdays, hopefully next year that’ll happen as well.”

Smith also denied he had any issue with the former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-radio host.

“We are No.1 and he has absolutely contributed to us remaining No.1,” Smith said. “McAfee was asked to come on each Tuesday through the Super Bowl and he did just that, kicking a– each time he came on the air.

“If McAfee wants to be on ‘First Take’ next season, he will be on ‘First Take.’ I love winners and McAFee (sic) has proven he wins – which helps ME win. I don’t know how many times I have to tell folks that he’s trail-blazed a path into a new era for so many of us. I’m grateful to have him as a part of my team and the ESPN Family. And I’m looking forward to having him on for years to come. I sincerely hope that I will not have to repeat myself on this nonsense again!”

ESPN declined to comment when asked by Fox News Digital.

Smith and McAfee were entangled in the headlines late last month. Smith said McAfee didn’t have to be as “polished politically” as him because of his skin color. He later clarified his remarks, saying he wasn’t talking about McAfee specifically.

