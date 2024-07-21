ESPN’s Bronny James-Victor Wembanyama comparison draws ridicule

The summer is usually the slow part of the sports year, but ESPN turned up the temperature with a comparison post on its Instagram account and immediately drew ridicule.

ESPN compared Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James’ height and weight to that of second-year big man Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs Saturday.

“Bronny and Wemby are listed at the same weight despite Wemby being over a foot taller,” the post said.

James is listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. Wembanyama is listed at 7-foot-4 and 210 pounds. There didn’t seem to be any other point to the post aside from trying to draw comments. If that’s the case, it was successful.

NBA fans pointed out the major difference between the two. Wembanyama is a generational talent coming off a season in which he won the Rooke of the Year Award. James is the son of LeBron James, and he will have to work hard to remain a permanent player on an NBA roster.

“You can’t tell me there isn’t an agenda with the media. Like bruh we get it,” one Instagram comment said.

“Please don’t put them in the same sentence. NOT in any way, shape, form, or fashion,” an NBA fan said.

“One is an NBA talent and one is not,” another agreed.

New England Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers thought James could have been a legit NFL defensive back if he had gone the football route.

There’s no doubt James has struggled at the start of his Summer League season, but there have been bright spots in spurts.

He had 12 points against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, his best performance so far.

“No change really, just trying to keep my confidence,” James said of his performance, via UPI. “I’m just going out there and playing my game.

“I feel like I know the right way to play, so that if I go out there and play my game, results like that will come.”

