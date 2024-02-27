ESPN’s Jay Bilas suggests severe consequences for court-storming fans

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Jay Bilas, a former Duke star who is a college basketball analyst for ESPN, blasted fans for court storming after a Blue Devils was injured on Saturday amid an incident with Wake Forest supporters.

Bilas appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” and suggested one idea to clamp down on court-storming.

“The truth is nothing’s going to change now,” he said. “We’re going to talk about it. It’s going to go away, and nothing’s going to change. And if they wanted to stop it, they could stop it tomorrow. The administrations will tell you the security experts tell them that it’s not a good idea to try stop the court-storming, because that could cause more problems than it would solve.

“But you don’t have to stop the court storming. One time, all you have to do is, once they’re on the court, don’t let them off. Just say, ‘You’re all detained,’ and give them all citations, or arrest them if you want to. And then court stormings will stop the next day.”

Bilas then suggested the media was complicit in the court-storming.

“Years ago, when fans would run out on the field or the court during a game, it was network policy not to show that because we didn’t want to encourage it. So what does that say about the way we in the media use these images now? We can’t deny that we encourage it or at least tacitly approve of it.

“Everyone has to accept some responsibility for this. I don’t think it’s the right thing to allow this, but I know that it’s gonna continue. This is not going to stop.”

Duke star Kyle Filipowski had to be helped off the court after Saturday’s incident. It appeared a fan made contact with him running from the left side of the court. The fan who appeared to hit Filipowski fell to the court, and Filipowski somehow ended up in the arms of Duke staff.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said Filipowski sprained his ankle, and the coach called for court storming to end.

“When are we going to ban court storming? When are we going to ban that? How many times does a player have to get into something where they get punched, or they get pushed, or they get taunted right in their face? It’s a dangerous thing.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

