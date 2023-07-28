ESPN’s Sam Ponder shows support for Paula Scanlan after ex-swimmer’s emotional testimony: ‘You are so brave’

ESPN broadcaster Sam Ponder expressed support for Paula Scanlan on Thursday night after the former University of Pennsylvania swimmer testified in front of Congress on her experience with Lia Thomas and her 2016 sexual assault.

Ponder was among those who listened to Scanlan’s testimony during a hearing on “gender-affirming care for minors.”

“Paula you are so brave and your voice is so important,” Ponder tweeted.

Ponder’s ESPN colleague Sage Steele co-signed Ponder’s message.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scanlan, who now serves as a spokesperson and adviser for the Independent Women’s Forum, suggested that university officials disregarded the concerns of the members on the team and told them that Thomas’ being on it was “non-negotiable.”

“Once the season began, Thomas was leading the country in multiple events, while only placing in the top 500 in those events on the men’s team. Thomas later became an NCAA champion in the 500-yard freestyle — the first NCAA champion in our women’s team history program. While many of you already know this, what you do not know is the experience of the women on the University of Pennsylvania swim team,” Scanlan said during her opening statement.

“My teammates and I were forced to undress in the presence of Lia, a 6-foot-4 tall biological male, fully intact with male genitalia, 18 times per week. Some girls opted to change in bathroom stalls, and others used the family bathroom to avoid this. When we tried to voice our concerns to the athletic department, we were told that Lia’s swimming and being in our locker room was a non-negotiable, and we were offered psychological services to attempt to re-educate us to become comfortable with the idea of undressing in front of a male.

“To sum up the university’s response, we the women were the problem, not the victims. We were expected to conform, to move over and shut up. Our feelings didn’t matter.”

Scanlan spoke about an op-ed she penned for the student paper that discussed the scientific differences between biological males and females only to find out hours after its publication, it was retracted without her knowledge.

WORLD AQUATICS ANNOUNCES ‘OPEN CATEGORY’ TO INCLUDE TRANS SWIMMERS: ‘OUR SPORT MUST BE FOR EVERYONE’

“This is representative of a greater issue — the destruction of free speech. Today, any discussion maintaining the sanctity of women’s spaces is labeled transphobic, bigoted and hateful. What’s bigoted and hateful is discrimination against women and the efforts to erase women and our equal opportunities, dignity and safe spaces,” she said.

An emotional Scanlan also revealed that the situation surrounding Thomas’ involvement went beyond fair competition. For her as a survivor of sexual assault, Thomas’ presence in the locker room created a greater issue.

“This is real. I know women who have lost roster spots and spots on the podium. I know of women with sexual trauma who are adversely impacted by having biological males in their locker room without their consent. I know this because I am one of these women,” said Scanlan.

“I was sexually assaulted on June 3rd of 2016. I was only 16 years old. I was able to forgive my attacker but violence against women still exists. Let us not forget the viral #MeToo movement that empowered female victims to speak up. It casts a spotlight on the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and abuse, including in scholarly and educational institutions.”

Scanlan competed on UPenn’s swim team from 2018-2019 and from 2021-2022. During her final season, Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a Division I championship in any sport, winning the 500-yard freestyle in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thursday’s hearing was held to discuss the “dangers and due process violations of ‘gender-affirming care'” and the role of parents in those decisions.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.