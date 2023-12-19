ESPN’s Stephen A Smith blasts Anthony Edwards text message leak: ‘It’s none of our damn business’

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had a bigger issue with the drama surrounding Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and text messages that were revealed on social media over the weekend.

In the texts with an Instagram model, Edwards appeared to encourage the woman to get an abortion and sent her $100,000. Edwards released a statement on the issue on Monday, saying he made the comments in the “heat of a moment” and was not trying to be that type of person.

Smith reacted to the controversy on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” and wondered whether there would be any repercussions for the woman exposing private messages.

“Let me say this, Anthony Edwards had to apologize because he is a public figure,” he said. “Having said that, once again, here’s the bigger lesson to be learned. Guard who you deal with. Once again, I’m singing that same old dance — it’s none of our damn business.

“Who Anthony is screwing around with, who he impregnated. He has a relationship with this woman and she put him on blast. She took text messages and revealed them to the public. I’m starting to wonder what repercussions somebody can have for having their privacy violated. That’s what I’m wondering about. I’m not casting any aspersions. We live in a society, ladies and gentleman, if Anthony (Edwards) wanted to have an abortion, respectfully that’s his business. We have pro-choice and we have pro-lifers all over the country. …”

Smith agreed the woman, identified as Paige Jordae, is “free to do what she wants with her body” but whether Edwards wants her to keep the baby is his business and the conversation the two had should be kept in private.

“… I’m wondering when some law is gonna come into place where people like Anthony Edwards and others can retaliate legally for folks putting their private messages on blast. It’s none of our business. She clearly did it to humiliate him and compel him to think the way she wants him to think so she’s using the public to do it, by violating his privacy.

“When are we going to talk about that? That’s all I’m saying. I’m not talking abortion or keeping the child. I’m not getting into all of that. That’s his business and it’s public assumption because he commented on it. But c’mon. C’mon y’all.”

Edwards is in his fourth NBA season. He is averaging 24.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 22 games this season.

