‘Euphoria’ star, 17, discusses new focus on boxing after joining Jake Paul’s promotion

At the moment, he’s best known as Ashtray from the HBO series, “Euphoria”, but his main goal is to be known by another name.

Javon “Wanna” Walton has established himself as one of the hottest young actors in the world.

At age 17, he’s parlayed his main roles from “Euphoria” and “Utopia” to nearly 6 million Instagram followers. But becoming an actor was never his main goal.

His true passion is boxing, and next Saturday he’ll be living out his dream by making his professional debut in Puerto Rico.

Walton recently signed with Most Valuable Promotions, the brand founded by Jake Paul in 2021, and he’ll be fighting on the undercard that features Paul and his “big sis,” Amanda Serrano, in the main event.

Walton says he was “punching pillows” when he was 2 years old and watching boxing on TV at age 4. So, after establishing himself as an actor, it’s time to take “a little pause” in Hollywood and chase his passion.

“I think that’s what makes me special, though, is being able to do both,” Walton told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Not many people can say they’re good at two things in their lifetime. Both of those careers, I absolutely love, but boxing is definitely the priority right now.”

Walton was homeschooled for most of his childhood for boxing, not acting. He had 80 amateur fights, he says, and traveled constantly. By the time he was 13, he was on hundreds of thousands of television sets as Ashtray.

“I feel like [I’ve been] a grown man since I was 4 years old,” Walton joked. “It’s definitely tough to have two different careers, but if you love something, it doesn’t feel like work.

“I love both, but I really just want to hone in on boxing,” he added. “There’s a lot I need to accomplish in boxing. In the acting world, I’ve definitely established myself a little bit, but now it’s time to do that in the boxing world and show people what I’ve been working on for the past 13 years of my life.”

Walton says the MVP brand is “like family.”

“Jake is a super cool guy. I’ve gotten to know him pretty good. We text often. And big sis Amanda Serrano, I got a lot of the boxing world from her. She’s really the GOAT of women’s boxing, so big ups to her. … The whole team over there is just awesome. We got a good roster of such great fighters, and I think that’s what really drew me to MVP, is that there’s some real talent over there.

“I think they’re going to give me world championship fights in the future. I’m very confident in MVP doing me right, even starting with just the global debut. I’m fighting on such a big stage right out of the gate, and not a lot of people can say that.”