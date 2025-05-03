Every horse in 2025 Kentucky Derby is a descendent of legendary Secretariat: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

All 21 horses racing in this year’s Kentucky Derby are reportedly descendants of the famed racehorse Secretariat, according to The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky.

This year marks 52 years since Secretariat won the Triple Crown in record times that still stand today. Now, the horse’s legacy will be honored, no matter which horse wins.

Secretariat sired more than 660 registered foals during the horse’s life.

The racehorse famously had an unusually large heart, according to The Associated Press. He went on to win the Derby, Preakness and Belmont in record times, and ended a 25-year Triple Crown drought in 1973. It marked one of the most monumental moments in horse racing history.

Secretariat won the Derby with a time of 1:59.40, a record that’s yet to be beaten.

Two weeks later, at the Preakness Stakes, he won again with a time of 1:53, another record that still stands today.

During the Belmont Stakes, the horse swept the competition and won by an exceptional 31 lengths. Secretariat became the first Triple Crown winner since 1948, when Citation won the title.

The 21 horses competing on Saturday all have a piece of that story in them:

1. Citizen Bull, with jockey Martin Garcia (17-1 odds)

2. Neoequos, with jockey Flavien Prat (54-1 odds)

3. Final Gambit, with jockey Luan Machado (18-1 odds)

4. Rodriguez, with jockey Mike Smith (9-1 odds)

5. American Promise, with jockey Nik Juarez (13-1 odds)

6. Admire Daytona, with jockey Christophe Lemaire (40-1 odds)

7. Luxor Cafe, with jockey Joao Moreira (14-1 odds)

8. Journalism, with jockey Umberto Rispoli (4-1 odds)

9. Burnham Square, with jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. (20-1 odds)

10. Grande, with jockey John Velazquez (18-1 odds)

11. Flying Mohawk, with jockey Joe Ramos (34-1 odds)

12. East Avenue, with jockey Manny Franco (34-1 odds)

13. Publisher, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., (30-1 odds)

14. Tiztastic, with jockey Joel Rosario (19-1 odds)

15. Render Judgement, with jockey Julien Leparoux (12-1 odds)

16. Coal Battle, with jockey Juan Vargas (30-1 odds)

17. Sandman, with jockey Jose Ortiz (5-1 odds)

18. Sovereignty, with jockey Junior Alvarado (11-1 odds)

19. Chuck of Gold, with jockey Jareth Loveberry (35-1 odds)

20. Owen Almighty, with jockey Javier Castellano (43-1 odds)

21. Baeza, with jockey Flavien Prat (54-1 odds)

How to watch?

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

When: May 3, 2024

Projected Post Time: 7:02 p.m. EST

TV: NBC

Purse: $5 million