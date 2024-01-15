Ex-Alabama star Isaiah Bond transfers to Texas

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Isaiah Bond, a former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver who entered the transfer portal after Nick Saban announced his retirement, has transferred to Texas.

Bond told ESPN on Sunday about his commitment. He said he chose to play for Texas because of head coach Steve Sarkisian. He said Sarkisian recruited him hard out of high school.

“I like the whole package that comes with it,” Bond told the outlet. “Great quarterback, they have a great offensive line. I felt like it was a great spot for me to come to.”

Bond played his freshman and sophomore years with the Crimson Tide. He had 17 catches for 220 yards and a touchdown in 2022 and 48 catches for 668 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. He’ll join a Texas team that will likely be among the favorites to win a national championship.

Quinn Ewers announced he was returning to Texas for 2024. He told ESPN he was looking forward to creating a lasting legacy with the Longhorns.

“I want to be the quarterback who worked every year to get better,” he said earlier in the week. “The quarterback who loved his teammates, the quarterback who won a lot of football games and brought Texas football back to the top of college football where it belongs.”

Texas made the College Football Playoff for the first time. The team’s 12-2 season earned Sarkisian a contract extension as well. The school and Sarkisian agreed to a four-year extension through the 2030 season.

“We’re just getting started,” Sarkisian said. “We’ve been building this program for long-term success. We’re here to chase greatness, win championships and be one of the best in the nation year in and year out.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

