Ex-Cowboys lineman Char-ron Dorsey dead at 46

Char-ron Dorsey, a former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman who played collegiate football at Florida State, died on Monday after complications from a stroke. He was 46.

Dorsey was a part of the 1999 Florida State national championship team when they defeated the Michael Vick-led Virgina Tech team and an All-ACC selection in 2000.

He was a part of the offensive line group that blocked for Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke. The Seminoles made it to the national championship that year but lost 13-2 to Bob Stoops’ Oklahoma team. Dorsey declared for the draft after that.

The Cowboys selected Dorsey in the seventh round of the 2001 draft. He played in nine games in his rookie season but did not last with the team through 2002. He split time with the Cowboys and the expansion Houston Texans that season.

He signed with the New York Giants in the 2003 offseason but knee surgery forced him onto the physically unable to perform list. The Giants waived him before the start of the football season.

Terry Parker Sr. High School coach Mike Holloway confirmed his death to News Jax 4.

“Just at a loss for words thinking about my brother. We’ve been doing this for a very long time until now. We see kids that we’ve coached now are coaching or have kids themselves,” Holloway told the station. “We built a legacy on hard work and doing it ourselves, letting kids know through hard work and dedication you can make it and be successful.”

Dorsey returned to his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, after his professional career was finished and started coaching. At Parker, he guided the team to a district championship in his second season.

“He cared for the kids. The kids were his main priority. He fought for them tooth and nail. He was a great example as a man. He could relate to the kids,” Parker High School athletic director Brad Bernard told the station. “No kid could come to him and tell him something that he didn’t understand. He could relate to them.

“I think he saved some kids. … If a kid came up to him and said they were going through hard times, he encouraged them to fight through it because he went through it.”

