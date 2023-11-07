Ex-Cowboys star talks aura of playing for ‘America’s Team’: ‘Gift that keeps on giving’

Former defensive end Jason Hatcher played in the NFL for 10 years – eight with the Dallas Cowboys and two more with the then-Washington Redskins.

Hatcher was a solid defensive player who earned his first and only Pro Bowl selection in 2013 when he had 11 sacks, 41 tackles and three passes defended. He played two more seasons after that before calling it a career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former Grambling State standout appeared on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” and was asked about the aura of the Cowboys and the mantle of Dallas being “America’s Team” even as the organization hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season.

“It’s a proven thing right now,” Hatcher said. “… You got to understand, playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I call it the gift that keeps on giving. I’ve been retired seven, eight years now. I’m still treated like a king. I go places. I’m treated well. People got to understand that.”

EAGLES CLAIM GEORGE NORCROSS WAS REMOVED FROM GAME AFTER BEING ‘PHYSICALLY AND VERBALLY ABUSIVE’ TOWARD STAFF

“It’s the No. 1 watched organization on TV whether they win or lose. Just on top of that, what Jerry Jones does for the game of football and for the owners – share revenue and things like that. You got to crown the king when it’s time to crown the king. We’ll always be ‘America’s Team.’”

The Cowboys are still the team with all the hype around them and their fans have been waiting nearly 30 years for the team to even get back in the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas has made the playoffs five times since the 2010 season and two times since 2020. The team has had its ups and downs, and even at 5-3 in 2023, there’s still hope the team will finally break through and at least get to a conference championship.