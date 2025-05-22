Ex-ESPN NFL reporter adds to chorus of Jake Tapper criticism over book on Biden decline

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder ripped CNN broadcaster Jake Tapper as he promoted his new book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” and acknowledged “humility” in past coverage of former President Joe Biden.

Tapper, and co-author Alex Thompson, have received criticism about the cover-up of the former president’s decline while he was in office. Tapper has been on multiple shows admitting to failures in how the reporting on Biden’s health was done.

Werder, the longtime ESPN journalist, offered his two cents in a post on Wednesday.

“He sold his credibility as a journalist for access to power – and now expects to profit from the very audience to whom he lied,” Werder wrote on X.

Werder was far from the only journalist or pundit who has called out the coverage.

Jon Stewart, Charlamagne Tha God, and “The View” hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg all made their feelings known about the book and the coverage around it. Some were specifically scolding CNN for promoting it, while some “View” pundits wondered whether Tapper would write a book about President Donald Trump’s decline.

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, a noted Biden supporter, pushed back on the authors over the notion of a “cover-up” while speaking to Tapper and Thompson on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” She questioned the notion of a “cover-up.”

Naomi Biden also defended her grandfather in a post on X upon the book’s release.

“Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class. The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that do. Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck,” she wrote.

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.