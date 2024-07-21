Ex-ESPN star Keith Olbermann questions whether Trump was shot after former physician’s update

Former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann fired off a critical post about Donald Trump’s former doctor and the assassination attempt at Trump’s campaign rally last week.

Congressman Ronny Jackson, who served as physician to the president during the Trump administration, said in a statement Saturday he evaluated the former president in Bedminster, New Jersey, last week.

Jackson said Trump sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin.

“The bullet track produced a 2 cm-wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear,” the physician said. “There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly.

“Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.”

Olbermann responded critically on X.

“In brief: Ronny Jackson isn’t a doctor. Which is perfect, because Trump wasn’t hit by a bullet,” he wrote.

Trump, who had a bandage over his right ear at the Republican National Convention earlier this week, recalled being wounded by the would-be assassin at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He said last week he was “struck by a bullet.”

“If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark,” Trump said. “And I would not be here tonight. We would not be together.”

Olbermann is the latest to question Trump’s injuries. MSNBC host Joy Reid did the same, while legendary tennis star Martina Navratilova called the bandage around his ear a “PR” stunt.

