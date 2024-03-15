Ex-ESPN star rips Aaron Rodgers after Jets star pushes back on Sandy Hook conspiracy claims

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Peter Gammons, a former Boston Red Sox beat writer who also worked for ESPN, ripped Aaron Rodgers on Thursday after the New York Jets quarterback denied a report he spread Sandy Hook conspiracy theories.

Rodgers pushed back on the claim in a post on X.

“As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy,” Rodgers wrote. “I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

Gammons raged at Rodgers’ post.

WIFE OF JOURNEYMAN QUARTERBACK ‘DAMN PROUD’ OF HIM AFTER FINDING NEW TEAM IN FREE AGENCY

“Hopefully we never hear from you again and maybe there’s a team in Dharah, Hungary for you to play and spout vile to your full hatred,” he wrote in response.

The issue originated with a CNN report in which Rodgers was accused of sharing Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theories in a conversation with CNN anchor Pamela Brown at the 2013 Kentucky Derby. Another source was also cited accusing Rodgers of making claims “several years ago.”

The report dropped after Rodgers was named a possible running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers hasn’t commented on that speculation.