Ex-French Olympian rips Joel Embiid for choosing to play for Team USA over France at Paris Olympics

A former French Olympian ripped Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid in a recent interview over the center’s decision to play for Team USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Embiid, who is originally from Cameroon, was granted French citizenship in July 2022 and American citizenship in September 2022. He said he chose to play for Team USA because of his family, according to Delaware Online.

Frédéric Weis, who is mostly known for being dunked on by Vince Carter during the 2000 Olympics, blasted Embiid during a French radio show.

“I consider this boy a great player as much as he is a dirty guy,” Weis said, via Eurohoops. “I hate him for the things that he did. I think he doesn’t have any respect for France and also for all the people who are asking for a French passport and don’t get it.

“And under the pretext that he is a great athlete, he got it. I find it scandalous, I find it embarrassing. I don’t care about his excuses, cause they are his words, and his words mean nothing.”

Weis said France gave him a passport to begin with because he was such a good basketball player. He said players choosing which team they want to play for nationally are making a “business decision”

The former top 15 NBA Draft pick then added how he would resolve the situation.

“I would take away from him the French nationality and I would ban him from entering France,” he added. “You will not play in the Olympics. You will come to the airport with Team USA and we will say: You don’t have the right to enter the territory, go to your home. You are Cameroonian, you are American, you are not French, go away.”

Embiid and the 76ers are battling the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs.

