Ex-LSU star rips team’s leadership after skirmish with South Carolina players

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Alexis Morris, a former LSU women’s basketball player who currently competes for the Harlem Globetrotters, ripped the Tigers after a skirmish during the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday.

The incident occurred after LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson intentionally fouled South Carolina player MiLaysia Fulwiley after a steal. South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins flexed in Johnson’s face and after Johnson pushed her out of the way, Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso came over and shoved her to the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Players and coaches from each team came over to separate the players. Johnson’s brother hopped onto the court and was subsequently arrested.

Morris posted on Instagram Live in the aftermath and said the Tigers needed some leaders.

“You see what I did to South Carolina last year by myself,” Morris said. “My team wasn’t ready – I can say it now. I played against South Carolina last year by myself. My team was scared.

UTAH STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH REVEALS SHE WAS LET GO DURING AWKWARD PRESS CONFERENCE

“Either way it goes, that would not have happened. You gotta have a leader on the court. We don’t have a leader on the court to be like, ‘Hey, we not about to engage. We not about to initiate. We’re not about to start no type of confrontation.’”

Morris transferred to LSU from Texas A&M for the start of the 2021-22 season. She played two seasons at LSU before she graduated. The 2022-23 season was the best of her career as she averaged 15.4 points per game, starting 34 of the 36 games she appeared in.

In an 88-64 loss to South Carolina last season, Morris scored 23 points on 11-of-29 from the field. She later helped LSU top Iowa in the national championship with 21 points in the 102-85 win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LSU will await their seeding for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.