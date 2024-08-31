Ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions gets blown out in first game as high school coach

Connor Stalions isn’t off to a hot start with his new gig.

Last year, Stalions resigned from his role as a staffer for the Michigan football program after allegations surfaced he had stolen opponents’ signs at games.

This year, he is the head football coach of Mumford High School in Detroit, and his debut did not go well.

Stalions and Mumford dropped their season opener to Redford Thurston, 47-6.

Social media was quick to throw its share of jabs at Stalions.

“I feel like there’s a joke in here somewhere,” wrote one user on X.

“He found out you can’t buy tickets to HS games on Ticketmaster,” another said.

Another wrote, “Give Connor time Mumford fans, once he finds out all their plays you guys will be cooking.”

Earlier this month, Stalions had avoided the media during one of his team’s practices.

Stalions remains at the center of an investigation into an alleged off-campus sign-stealing operation, which resulted in Michigan suspending him in October 2023 before he resigned from his position. An NCAA investigation also led to a three-game suspension for former head coach Jim Harbaugh during the team’s national championship run last season.

Stalions and Harbaugh, who returned to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers, both still face penalties by the NCAA.

Stalions is alleged to have a scheme that involved buying tickets to future Michigan opponents’ games and having people attend them to videotape the sideline signals from the stands.

Earlier this month, Michigan received a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations, which found evidence Stalions was wearing Central Michigan gear with a sideline pass during a Chippewas football game in 2023 against Michigan State, the Wolverines in-state rival, which was on the schedule.

The notice of allegations also found that Sherrone Moore, who was promoted to head coach after Harbaugh’s departure, could face a suspension and a show-cause penalty after allegedly deleting text messages between him and Stalions.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.