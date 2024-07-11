Ex-MLB infielder Sean Burroughs’ cause of death revealed

Former MLB infielder Sean Burroughs died of fentanyl intoxication when he was found inside his vehicle at a California baseball field in May, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said Wednesday.

The medical examiner ruled Burroughs’ death to be an accident.

On May 9, Burroughs was found unconscious near his car shortly after he dropped his son, Knox, off for a Little League baseball game, Long Beach Little League President Doug Wittman said. Efforts to revive Burroughs were unsuccessful.

The 43-year-old was the son of former Major League outfielder Jeff Burroughs. He was the star of the Long Beach Little League team in 1992 and 1993. The team won the Little League World Series in both years – in 1992, their opponent was ruled to be using over-aged players. He pitched consecutive no-hitters in 1993 to help his team claim back-to-back titles.

The San Diego Padres selected Burroughs with the No. 9 overall pick in 1998 MLB Draft. He quickly became a star slugger in the Padres’ farm system and was named the MVP of the MLB All-Star Futures Games. He also helped Team USA to a gold medal in the 2000 Olympics.

He played four seasons with the Padres from 2002 to 2005 before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He spent time in the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins until 2012.

Burroughs played in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization in 2023 and in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball for the Bridgeport Bluefish and Long Island Ducks.

He admitted to ESPN in 2011 he had struggled with substance abuse issues.

“I just didn’t have the drive or the passion,” Burroughs said at the time. “I was spent physically and spent mentally. It just wasn’t there. I was emotionally drained. I still loved the game and respected the game, but I didn’t have the drive to go to the park every day. I kind of lost the desire.”

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

