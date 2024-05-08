Ex-MLB player Monte Harrison, 28, to play football at Arkansas next season

Former Major League Baseball player Monte Harrison will be showcasing a different set of talents next season when he laces up for the Arkansas football team.

Harrison, who made his last appearance in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022, intends to return to the NCAA, where he will walk on the Arkansas football team as a wide receiver.

A spokesperson for the Razorbacks confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old ex-MLB player was a four-star football recruit out of Lee’s Summit West High School in Missouri more than a decade ago. He committed to Nebraska to play football and baseball, but was drafted in 2014 by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Harrison played in the minors for years but made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

He played two seasons with the Marlins before signing with the Angels in 2022.

Harrison was traded by the Brewers in 2018 as one of the top prospects in a blockbuster deal that sent outfielder Christian Yelich to Milwaukee.

Harrison hit .240 with 90 homers, 336 RBI and 210 stolen bases in the minors. He batted .177 with two homers and six RBI in the majors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

