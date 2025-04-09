Ex-MLB players Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco among dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse

Octavio Dotel, a World Series champion pitcher, and former major league Tony Blanco were among those who died following the collapse of a roof at a Dominican Republic nightclub, officials said Tuesday.

Dotel was a native of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic’s capital city, and was inside the Jet Set nightclub early Tuesday when the roof fell as singer Rubby Pérez performed on stage.

Officials had rescued Dotel from the debris earlier and brought him to a hospital. But the World Series champion later succumbed to his injuries. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Professional Baseball League spokesman Satosky Terrero also confirmed the death of Dominican baseball player Tony Blanco.

Blanco played one season in the majors with the Washington Nationals in 2005. He played most of his career in the minors and in Japan.

A Dominican National Police spokesman confirmed Dotel died while he was in transit to the hospital.

“Dotel was taken to one of the designated hospitals. On the way there, his condition worsened and he died,” police spokesman Diego Pesqueira said.

Fox News Digital contacted the Emergency Operations Center comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Dotel’s agent and president of Beverly Hills Sports Council, Dan Horwits, remembered Dotel in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“The BHSC Family is saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Octavio Dotel. OD was one of a kind. One of the true joys to be around both on and off the field,” he said. “His energy, positivity and zest for life were infectious to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“During his Major League career, he set the MLB record for playing with the most organizations (13). He was genuinely proud of holding that record and would always crack a joke to anyone who asked. It was an honor to represent OD. We pass along our thoughts and prayers to his entire family as well as everyone affected by the tragedy.”

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, was also among the victims. She had called Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m. local time, saying she was trapped and that the roof had collapsed, Dominican Republic First Lady Raquel Abraje told reporters.

Officials said Cruz died later at the hospital.

Manfred released a statement on their deaths.

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the pasings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo,” he said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family.

“The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”

Dotel played for the Houston Astros from 2000-04. The team paid tribute to the late pitcher on Tuesday afternoon.

The confirmed death toll had reached 58 as of late Tuesday afternoon, Méndez said. Earlier, officials had said there were at least 160 people injured.

Dotel played for 13 MLB teams during his 15-year major league career. He made his debut with the New York Mets and last appeared in a game with the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

The pitcher was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals team that defeated the Texas Rangers in game seven of the 2011 World Series. He finished his big league career with 109 saves.

Dotel is survived by his wife Massiel and their two children, according to his MLB-listed bio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

