Ex-MLB star Adam Wainwright to make Grand Ole Opry debut, releases new single

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Adam Wainwright is most known for his prowess on the pitcher’s mound.

He was a three-time All-Star and World Series champion with the St. Louis Cardinals at the height of his career. He retired from the majors following the 2023 season with 200 wins, more than 2,000 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.53.

Instead of preparing for spring training like he normally would this time of year, Wainwright is preparing to make his Grand Ole Opry debut Saturday in Nashville.

“I’m super excited. Can’t wait. I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long time, and, honestly, I never thought it would happen to me,” Wainwright told Fox News Digital. “Just have lots of really great friends in the country music world, and those guys are so talented. And it’s just so fun watching their performance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I just never thought that I would be worthy of a great invitation like that. I’m very excited. I want to make sure that I honor that with a great performance.”

Wainwright teamed up with Grammy Award–winning producer and songwriter Gary Baker to releas the single “Time to Fly” late last year. He said he felt an added boost of confidence from Baker and others when they expressed their belief Wainwright could potentially embark on a country music career.

He explained that all he wanted to do in life was to be a Major League Baseball pitcher, and as he started to play his guitar and sing more, he “fell in love with it.”

“As a starting pitcher on the road, you go to all these little towns, especially in the minor leagues, when there’s not a whole lot to do,” he told Fox News Digital. “You take a guitar and it’s great. It’s great to fill the time in those hotel rooms when there’s nothing else going on.

“It’s a good habit too. It’s fun to learn, and it’s fun to be able to hold court at a campfire. And that’s how I originally got started. Just wanted to make my own songs and have cool things to do at a campfire. And as that grew … now we’re playing on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Very blessed.”

Wainwright released his new single “Hey Y’all” Friday as he takes his career from the campfire to streaming services.

He explained the song is about the good manners he picked up being from Brunswick, Georgia, and the cordial, good-hearted neighbors he interacted with in the South.

EX-MLB STAR ADAM WAINWRIGHT REVEALS FEELINGS ON PITCH CLOCK, UNIVERSAL DH AS STELLAR CAREER ENDS

“I was sitting on my couch one day with my wife, and we started talking about all the things that kind of when you grow up in the South that are kind of integral to your upbringing. Having good manners is so important. Since the time I was 4 years old or 3 years old, I can remember opening the door for the ladies and taking my hat off when I got to the table for dinner, asking for a blessing over the meal, never taking the Lord’s name in vain, saying, ‘Yes sir’ and ‘Yes, ma’am.’ And those kinds of things.

“We were just talking about how we wanted to pass that down and in that process, as we see people in our hometown — most of the people that have been there as long as I have — we all know each other like the back of our hand. And when we see each other, we say, ‘Hey man, how’s your mom? How’s your daddy?’ And we started talking, and it’s like this song is writing itself.

“So, that song is all about just growing up in the South and the ideals that we want to pass on. But one thing you can always be sure of, and that’s the line in the song, we say, ‘Hey y’all.’ It’s just ingrained in our nature.”

As he takes on a new role in life, he told Fox News Digital he’s enjoying being at home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m very blessed to be able to transition into other good things. My wife says I lost one job and got three instead.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.